'Could Williamson make Scotland tour this summer?'

[BBC]

The Sharks' bite wasn’t enough to take down Glasgow Warriors, who fended off any chance of an upset at Scotstoun on Friday night.

The amount of players sprawled out across the field at the end provided evidence of a gruelling and physical game.

A theme throughout the season has been the strength and depth of this Warriors squad and that came to the fore with Max Williamson, who has been thrown into the starting line-up for the past few games and delivered high-level performances.

A deserved try and player of the game award, there was a whisper in the stands of what could he do for Scotland this summer on tour.

Glasgow had the confidence they would soak up Sharks pressure and in the first half they transitioned defence into attack and took a merited 21-5 lead.

A gruelling second half came and went in a flash and Glasgow will feel the hardship of leaving a bonus point out there.

Injuries to the front row cost Glasgow two more players and it will be a surprise to see Jonny Matthews and Oli Kebble anywhere near the 23 that travel to Italy this week.

Results may have helped Glasgow after this round of URC action with Leinster now just a point clear after defeat in South Africa. A top-two finish is on the cards. Four games to go, let's wait and see!