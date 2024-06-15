Who could the White Sox call up next to the major leagues?

CHICAGO - When Drew Thorpe took the mound against the Seattle Mariners last Tuesday, it was significant.

Not only did the White Sox take the next step in their rebuild, but they gave Sox fans something to look forward to during a dismal season.

Thorpe didn't disappoint, allowing two runs on three hits, while striking out four and walking two. He tossed 98 pitches on the evening.

"I can’t really put it into words, honestly," Thorpe said, according to the White Sox's X account. "It’s my dream come true, and it was good to get the first one out of the way."

Thorpe was the centerpiece of the four-player deal that sent Dylan Cease to the San Diego Padres. It was Thorpe's second trade off the offseason, after he was also the centerpiece of the trade that sent Juan Soto to the Yankees.

Thorpe was expected to make his debut this season, but perhaps not so quickly into June.

Some other players, like Bryan Ramos, Jonathan Cannon and Zach DeLoach, have made their MLB debuts so far in 2024, but Thorpe's high billing is a reason for excitement.

Either way, a successful outing from Thorpe begs the question: Who will the White Sox call up next from their farm system? Here's a look at who might be on deck:

Colson Montgomery, Shortstop

The White Sox's 2021 first-round pick, No. 9-rated minor league prospect in the MLB and top-rated prospect in the Sox's farm system is generally the first to come to mind when thinking of the next prospect to come up.

MLB.com expects him to make his debut in 2024. However, that might come later this season unless the Sox suffer an injury to their infield.

Montgomery has batted .219 in 59 games with the Class AAA Charlotte Knights, but does have eight home runs and 28 RBI. He was promoted to Class AAA for the first time this season after working his way up through Class A and Class AA in 2023.

Jairo Iriarte, right-handed pitcher

Another piece of the trade that sent Cease to San Diego, Iriarte could see time this season for the White Sox.

MLB.com rates him as the Sox's No. 9 overall prospect in their farm system. The reason he could see time is because of how he developed in the Padres' farm system.

According to MLB.com, Iriarte was "temporarily shifted him into a relief role to prepare for a potential big league callup that didn't come" in San Diego.

The Sox's bullpen, notably after the series against the Cubs and Seattle that included multiple blown leads and multiple walk-off losses, needs some help. Like, yesterday. It could be a spot where Iriarte can gradually get accustomed to the majors.

Jake Eder, left-handed pitcher

Like Iriarte, Eder came to Chicago via trade. Eder was a part of the trade that sent Jake Burger to Miami.

The Sox have plenty of pitchers in their farm system. According to MLB.com, nine of their top 15 prospects are pitchers. Jonathan Cannon is one of those pitchers, and the Sox have turned to him this season. A pitcher like Eder could be next if the Sox see enough improvement or have a need for pitching.

The latter has been the case with injuries hitting the Sox's lineup. Eder is currently in Class AA, but that hasn't stopped the Sox from taking pitchers like that straight to the big leagues.

MLB.com notes that if Eder "can repeat his three-quarters arm slot on a regular basis and recapture his lost velocity, he might be a No. 2 starter. If not, he still has enough stuff to claim a role deeper in a rotation."

White Sox farm system players and their MLB ETA

According to MLB.com, this is the estimated year some of the Sox's farm system players will make their MLB debut: