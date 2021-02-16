Could Washington DT Daron Payne be a potential trade target for the Raiders?

Defensive tackle might just be the Raiders’ biggest need entering the 2021 offseason. However, with a weak defensive tackle class in the draft and limited cap space, the Raiders might not have many options for improving the interior of their defensive line.

One way the team could upgrade the unit would be via trade. There are several intriguing trade candidates at the position and one player that we haven’t mentioned is Daron Payne of the Washington Football Team.

Originally a first-round pick by Washington in 2018, Payne is entering the final year of his contract. However, the fifth-year option remains on the table should Washington (or any team that trades for him) decide to keep him.

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, Payne was named a possible trade candidate for the Raiders. The hypothetical trade would be Las Vegas surrendering pick No. 48 and a future Day 3 selection for the 23-year old defensive tackle. Here is what the site had to say about the potential trade:

“The Las Vegas Raiders are desperate for help along the interior in the run game with interior defender Johnathan Hankins hitting free agency, and Payne provides a perfect replacement and upgrade. Pairing him with Maurice Hurst, who can get after the passer but struggles in the run game, would be a match made in heaven. Lastly, former Washington head coach Jay Gruden oversaw the drafting of Payne and much of his development, so he can tell brother Jon Gruden all about him.”

Over the last three seasons, Payne has become one of the league’s best run defenders. While he’s never going to be a pass-rush expert, he has improved in that area since coming out of college. He finished the 2020 season with the most pressures (17), hurries (9) and quarterback knockdowns (4) of his career.

Payne would be a Day 1 starter for the Raiders and someone who could be on their roster for the next two years at a reasonable price. Considering how big of a need the Raiders have next to Maurice Hurst, this would be quite a smart move by Mike Mayock and company. Keep an eye on Payne as a potential trade target for defensive tackle-needy teams this offseason.