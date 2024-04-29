Could the Warriors reunite with Kevin Durant?

The Golden State Warriors season came to an abrupt end with their loss to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament.

In the aftermath, questions have surfaced regarding potential roster changes ahead. The Warriors’ aging core will undoubtedly believe it is still capable of competing for a championship.

According to NBC Sports Monte Poole, it’s not unthinkable that Kevin Durant would return to the Bay Area following the Phoenix Suns’ shocking exit from the playoffs. The Suns were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves. He noted Durant will spend the summer with Steph Curry and Kerr while on Team USA duty at the Paris Olympics.

“Trading for Durant now would require not only all parties signing off – that’s the thorniest part – but also substantial roster shuffling, beginning with the departures of Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins,” Poole wrote. “Any moves the Warriors make this summer will be out of extreme urgency to maximize the Curry window. In short, adding a plug-and-play star. Durant and Curry will reunite in July as members of Team USA. Kerr is the head coach. Assuming no movement in the interim, they will have almost six weeks to engage in conversation and reminiscence.”

Bringing Durant back to the Bay Area would undoubtedly reposition the Warriors as championship contenders. Even with Durant turning 36 ahead of next season, he is still one of the best players in the league, as is Curry.

After the Suns crashed and burned out of the playoffs, a KD-Warriors reunion isn't as far-fetched as it seems.@MontePooleNBCS explains why https://t.co/23ptuLyRcR — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 29, 2024

It might seem like a pipe dream right now, but if all parties were interested in making a deal happen, and Golden State was willing to part with Jonathan Kuminga to get the trade over the line, anything is possible.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire