Could Von Miller pull a Shannon Sharpe and eventually return to Broncos?

The Denver Broncos did not have an ugly breakup with Von Miller.

Denver trading Miller to the Los Angeles Rams is a win-win for all parties. The Broncos get two high draft picks for a rebuild, the Rams get an instant impact defender and Miller gets a chance to win another Super Bowl.

Miller is not leaving on bad terms, and he’s clearly open to the idea of perhaps returning to Denver later in his career.

“I feel like I have a lot of football left,” Miller said in his farewell video Monday. “[There have] been guys that have left the Broncos and have come back. You know, and that’s just where I choose to keep my mindset. Shannon Sharpe was here with the Denver Broncos. He left, and then he came back. That’s just how my mind operates, and I think, ‘Maybe that could be me?'”

Miller mentioned Sharpe, who won two Super Bowls with the Broncos in the late 1990s and then left the team to join the Baltimore Ravens. Sharpe spent two seasons in Baltimore and won a third Super Bowl before returning to Denver for the final two years of his career. Miller believes he might have a similar journey.

“Who knows, I might have a second tenure here with the Denver Broncos,” Miller said.

Miller is currently scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after this season. The Rams want to re-sign him, and Miller will likely have a strong market in 2022 if he finishes the 2021 season on a strong note.

Miller seems unlikely to return next offseason, but he certainly hasn’t ruled out the possibility of re-joining the Broncos later in his career.

