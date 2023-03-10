Could Vikings and Za’Darius Smith be headed for a trade?

The Minnesota Vikings and edge rusher Za’Darius Smith appear to be at an impasse after the star player requested his release from the team on Thursday. On Friday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport suggested that maybe a trade is a way to resolve their differences.

From NFL Now: #Vikings star pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith spoke out yesterday, asking for his release, then saying goodbye. What's next? pic.twitter.com/ij4FjeUQ6J — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2023

The Vikings signed Smith to a three-year, $42 million contract last offseason, with a potential out for the Vikings after year one if Smith didn’t perform.

As for Smith, he put together a solid season by racking up 10 sacks on 78 pressures per Pro Football Focus. Meanwhile, the Vikings have Smith locked up in a deal that ranks him 20th in the NFL among pass rushers.

While it has been stated that the Vikings have no intention of granting Smith his release, Rapoport’s suggestion of a trade could be the best way for both sides to achieve what they want.

By moving Smith in a trade, the Vikings get the same salary cap relief of $12.16 million as well as draft capital. As for Smith, he gets to go to a new team and potentially sign a new extension. Time will tell how this plays out, but one thing seems clear: Smith likely won’t be playing for the Vikings on his current contract this fall.

