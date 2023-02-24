Could the Vikings sign Michael Brockers?

The Minnesota Vikings are in the midst of trying to reshape their 31st-ranked scoring defense. One of the weakest points of the defense is on the defensive line. They currently have two of their defensive lineman set to hit free agency and they will likely part ways with Ross Blacklock who disappointed this past season after a cutdown day trade.

There was one addition to the free agency pool on Friday morning with the Detroit Lions releasing defensive end Michael Brockers.

A five-technique defensive end who can move to the inside on passing downs, Brockers is set to turn 33 in December. He spent the last two seasons with the Lions who just cut him to save $10 million on the cap.

Why would the Vikings sign Brockers? He would add a nice veteran depth piece to the Vikings in a similar mold to what Jonathan Bullard was for the team and he can play multiple spots on the defensive line. Versatility is something that Brian Flores loves and prioritizes for his defense.

Last season, Brockers was a healthy scratch on 10 different occasions, which is both a sign that he isn’t worth a lot of money along with the Lions prioritizing developing their young talent. Because of that, it could end up being an inexpensive signing which would add to the depth on the defensive line. He also has a rapport with head coach Kevin O’Connell, as they spent the 2020 season together with the Los Angeles Rams.

Per PFF, Brockers ended up with an overall grade of 51.3 over 129 snaps in 2022. If the Vikings were to sign him, it would likely be on a veteran minimum contract or something close to it to provide depth and nothing more. He could potentially be a starter at one of the defensive end spots, as both guys are free agents currently.

