Could veteran Chicago Bulls wing DeMar DeRozan leave the team in free agency to join the Los Angeles Clippers? With the team’s offseason here in full force and the rumor mill in need of something to grind, it is wise to approach all such offseason chatter with a hefty grain of salt.

But on the other side of the proverbial coin, the very nature of the unrestricted free agency DeRozan is currently making the most of implies that very thing could indeed end up happening is the Bulls do not convince him to stay with the team. How much should Bulls fans be worried about losing DeRozan for nothing?

The hosts of the “Locked On Bulls” podcast, Haize and Pat the Designer, took some time on a recent show to explore just such a possibility in light of the rumors we have all been hearing.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire