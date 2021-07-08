Could Vanderbilt pitchers Jack Leiter, Kumar Rocker fall to Mets in MLB Draft? | Mets Prospective

SNY
In this extra content from Mets Prospective presented by Verizon, hosts Jacob Resnick and Joe DeMayo answer a mailbag question about if the two Vanderbilt pitchers, Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker, could potentially fall to the Mets pick at number 10 in the MLB Draft. About Mets Prospective: Mets Prospective features Jacob Resnick and Joe DeMayo profiling the top minor league prospects in the New York Mets organization, focusing on up-and-coming talent like Francisco Alvarez, Ronny Mauricio, Matt Allan, Brett Baty, Khalil Lee, and more.