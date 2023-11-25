Could USC be a transfer destination for Texas A&M receiver Evan Stewart?

With head coach Jimbo Fisher getting fired in College Station, keep an eye on star players at Texas A&M. They’re going into the portal and will be attractive options for other programs. Consider former five-star receiver Evan Stewart possibly transferring from the Texas A&M Aggies.

The sophomore wide receiver was a five-star recruit coming out of high school in 2022, with 37 official offers including one from Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma and USC.

Look for the Frisco (Texas) native to also get looks from Alabama, LSU, Auburn, Texas, Florida, Florida State, Arizona and Ohio State.

The sophomore is second-leading receiver for A&M this season with 514 yards and 4 touchdowns. He led the team with 649 yards receiving as a freshman a year ago in a breakout effort. The fact that Stewart did not travel with the A&M team to the season-ending LSU game has many people convinced — and reasonably so — that he is about to hit the portal when the transfer portal window opens on December 4.

Texas A&M will take on 14th-ranked LSU on Saturday, Nov. 25 at noon Eastern time on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire