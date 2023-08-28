Could USC land top-100 offensive tackle Owen Strebig?

Owen Strebig is a 6-foot-8, 295-pound offensive tackle prospect. He landed an offer from the USC Trojans back in June and is now in the mix to possibly land at Heritage Hall this season. His offer sheet also includes Notre Dame, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Penn State, Iowa, Purdue, Florida State and Stanford, among others.

Strebig is a consensus four-star recruit, ranked highest by On3 at No. 40 overall in the class of 2025. The On3 industry ranking, which uses a weighted average from all four major recruiting services, places him at No. 73 nationally and No. 9 among offensive tackles. He’s also the top-ranked rated player out of Wisconsin.

The Waukesha (Wis.) Catholic Memorial High School standout said the following:

“There are three things that I am really looking for. One, the degree. I want to be set up for life after football ends. Two, the relationships. It’s about what type of people I’m around, both coaches and players. Feeling like you’re a part of something great is important. Third, it’s about development. What is the track record of the school to develop offensive lineman? I want to be able to chase my dream to play in the NFL.”

When you look at what USC has to offer, the Trojans meet the high standards Strebig has. The big man visited USC in June and had this to say:

“I really liked USC, I liked everything about it and I really enjoyed the people,” said Strebig. “Meeting coach (Lincoln) Riley, it was awesome, I had a great time. I really liked the campus, I liked the layout and it’s really nice.”

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire