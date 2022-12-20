Could USC land former No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter?

Jackson State star Travis Hunter, the top-ranked overall player in the 2022 class per 247Sports, has entered the transfer portal after announcing his decision Sunday night.

Hunter finished with 18 catches for 188 yards and four touchdowns in eight games. The star freshman helped force overtime in the Celebration Bowl with a 19-yard TD catch as time expired. Hunter finished his final game with JSU with four catches for 47 yards and two TDs.

On defense at cornerback, Travis Hunter had 20 tackles, two interceptions and 10 pass breakups.

Hunter’s departure comes on the heels of Tiger head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders departing to take the same position at Colorado on Dec. 3.

In the weeks following his hiring, Sanders has brought key pieces of his Jackson State regime to Boulder. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s son, entered the transfer portal shortly after the Celebration Bowl, and is expected to join his father with the Buffaloes alongside a few others, potentially including Hunter.

Colorado still has to be considered the favorite to land Hunter; several of his Jackson State teammates are expected to follow Sanders to Boulder.

Keep an eye out for USC, Miami and Georgia as well, however. Hunter is a Georgia native and UGA has had the best defense in the country the past two seasons.

BREAKING: Travis Hunter Jr. has entered the transfer portal. Former No. 1 Player in the 2022 Class that shocked the nation on Signing Day when he flipped from FSU to Jackson St.https://t.co/U7u1XDA9hn pic.twitter.com/LNoV4n5fz9 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 19, 2022

USC and Miami are places where Hunter — who some people have called the next Prime Time — could play both ways on offense and defense. Hunter is projected to play corner at the next level but is an amazing red zone threat on offense with his 40-inch vertical and 6-2 frame.

