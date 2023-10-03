Could UCF see return of QB John Rhys Plumlee vs. Kansas? | Analysis

UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee is expected to return to practice this week after missing three weeks while recovering from a Sept. 9 knee injury at Boise State.

With the return of the fifth-year starter, the Knights could decide who will start at Kansas this Saturday: Plumlee or backup Timmy McClain, who started the past three games.

“We’ll see how he is,” said coach Gus Malzahn. “He hasn’t gotten any 11-on-11 reps since he got hurt. He did get some 7-on-7 last week, so we’ll see how he looks. Timmy continues to improve in many areas, so we’ll probably make a call on Wednesday.”

McClain has completed 50 of 82 passes (61%) for 872 yards with seven TDs and two interceptions. He also rushed for 97 yards on 29 carries with a touchdown.

Malzahn wouldn’t address the likelihood of seeing both quarterbacks this weekend.

“What we’re just going to do as a coaching staff is take it day by day, get through our two practices on Tuesday and Wednesday and see where we’re at with everything,” he said.

Plumlee had completed 38 of 54 passes (70%) for 553 yards with three TDs and four interceptions. He also had 163 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Knights like to use the Wildcat — where a running back takes the direct snap from center — in their offensive package, particularly in short-yardage situations.

“Anytime you get into Wildcat, you’re getting formations that cause the defense grief,” said offensive coordinator Darin Hinshaw. “It takes guys out of the box, which allows him [the runner] to be one-on-one with the defender if we take care of our jobs.”

UCF used it multiple times against Baylor, including midway through the fourth quarter when running back RJ Harvey fumbled the snap and it was recovered by the Bears, who returned it 72 yards for a score.

Hinshaw dismissed the idea that Knights rely too much on the play.

“I don’t think we’ve used it over and over and over and over,” he said. “There was a situation when Timmy had thrown an interception before that and we felt like it was time to break it out.”

How concerning are the turnovers?

UCF turned the ball over twice against Baylor, giving the Knights a Big-12-worst nine through the first five games.

“The two turnovers cost our football team,” said Hinshaw. “It’s been a black eye for us as far as getting down in the red zone area and turning the football over. We can’t do that.”

Six of the nine turnovers are interceptions, with all six taking place inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

McClain threw an interception late in the third quarter that the Bears converted into a touchdown to slice the lead to 35-18. Two possessions later, Harvey’s fumble happened.

“We’re not doing a great job protecting the football. It’s kept us from points,” said Malzahn. “Turnovers to me is coaching. It starts with me, but we have got to do a better job coaching our guys in protecting the football.”

How is team’s overall health heading to Kansas?

Malzahn admitted Monday that the Knights are banged up.

Center Caden Kitler, who went down with an injury late in the third quarter, was replaced by Bula Schmidt. Defensive tackle Ricky Barber started his second straight game but left early, paving the way for Matthew Alexander, and linebacker Kam Moore stepped in for an injured Walter Yates III.

“We had a lot of guys go down and I’d say we’re pretty beat up just as a group,” said Malzahn. “We’ve got to do a good job in practice this week getting our main guys to the game. Then we have an off week. It will be really good to kind of catch our breath, heal up and get ready for the last half stretch.”

UCF has a bye week (Oct. 9-15) before traveling to Oklahoma on Oct. 21.

