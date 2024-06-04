'It could turn toxic if it doesn't work out'

Chelsea fan Teema Nicholls believes new manager Enzo Maresca "has to win a trophy and get top four" to be considered a success at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to the BBC's Football News Show, Nicholls affirmed how the owners have set certain targets in the past, and that these should be no different for Maresca:

"They talked about competing for trophies and regularly getting in the top four," she said. "If you're going to judge Pochettino on those standards, Maresca should also be judged on those."

"To go from Tuchel to Maresca in four appointments is quite something. They have taken a massive risk. If this doesn't work out it could turn toxic for them."

Watch the whole episode here