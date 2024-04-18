Could Tulane QB Michael Pratt be a late-round option for Raiders?

The Raiders selected a quarterback on Day 3 of the NFL Draft last year, and Aidan O’Connell went on to lead the team in passing yards and touchdowns. He was the team’s starting quarterback for most of the season, but his future is still in limbo.

Could the Raiders select another Day 3 quarterback again this year to compete with O’Connell and Gardner Minshew? It’s certainly possible, especially if they strike out in Round 1.

One potential option for the Raiders on Day 3 is Tulane QB Michael Pratt, who has a ton of experience and was incredibly productive over the last two seasons. Here is a snippet of why Pro Football Focus believes he could work out in the NFL:

Pratt’s footwork needs improvement, as he sometimes gets flat-footed in the pocket, leading to inconsistent mechanics. There will also be questions about his ability to carry a team consistently. His supporting cast — especially his offensive line — eroded in 2023, and his performance wasn’t as stellar as the year before. Pratt certainly has nice tools, and his experience under center is a plus. He could be a viable starting option after a bit of development.

While Pratt does need to improve his overall technique, there is a lot to like about his game. He averaged over 8.5 yards per attempt over the last two seasons and threw a combined 45 touchdowns to just 10 touchdowns.

It’s never a bad idea to continue to throw darts at the QB position and Pratt is one of the more intriguing Day 3 options in this class.

Related

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire