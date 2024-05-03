Could Tuipulotu brothers be reunited in Scotland?

Mosese Tuipulotu is reportedly nearing a move to Edinburgh [Getty Images]

Is Glasgow Warriors centre Sione Tuipulotu set to be joined in Scotland by his brother next season?

According to reports, Edinburgh are closing in on the signing of Australia-born Mosese Tuipulotu from New South Wales side Waratahs.

The 22-year-old's playing time has been hampered by injury, only featuring for the Waratahs twice after being kept out for almost two years with ACL and quad issues.

Both players are eligible for Scotland through their grandmother, and 27-year-old Sione is a regular for Gregor Townsend's side as well as a key player for Glasgow.

Mosese has also been on the radar of the Scotland head coach Townsend, who said a year ago: "He’s a player who is interesting one of the pro teams and us in Scotland.

"Sione’s had such a great impact. It’s wise of Scottish rugby to follow up on someone of real potential."

Melbourne native Mosese rebuffed that approach, saying he wanted to "pursue the Australian dream", but added the caveat: "Obviously I’ve got Scottish heritage as well, so if I wear that jersey in the future, then I’d be happy to represent my culture."

And it seems he could now be destined for these shores.