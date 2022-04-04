Could Treylon Burks end up with Arkansas’ own Jerry Jones and the Cowboys?

No matter the site, no matter the prognosticator, NFL mock drafts across the internet agree on one thing, anyway: Former Arkansas wide receiver treylon burks is a first-round pick.

Where Burks lands is what is up for debate. The range of his potential landing spot, numbers-wise, is about 20. And that’s part of the reason why teams like Dallas and Tampa Bay are meeting with the Warren High School product this week.

In all, per NFL Network and NFL.com reporter Ian Rapoport, Burks is traveling more than 10,000 miles over the course of the next two weeks visiting suitors.

Top 30 draft visits have begun, and #Arkansas WR Treylon Burks is headed to the #Cowboys today and the #Bucs later in the week. In all, one of the top WR prospects will travel 10,109 miles in the next 2 weeks for visits. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 4, 2022

The Cowboys are, of course, owned by Arkansas grad Jerry Jones. But going to Dallas may be considered something of a disappointment. Not because it is the Cowboys, but because of where they draft. Dallas currently owns No. 24 pick. Tampa would likely be an appealing destination, too, with Tom Brady back at quarterback, but the Bucs pick at No. 27.

For what it’s worth, The Athletic doesn’t see Burks falling near that far. Their staffers have Burks going No. 16 overall to Philadelphia.