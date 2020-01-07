Could Trent Williams return to the Redskins? Here's why Chris Thompson thinks he will

The Redskins' best player, Trent Williams, did not play a snap of football in 2019, and it had nothing to do with any football-related injury.

Williams initially held out for the first eight weeks of the season before reporting hours before the trade deadline, once he realized Washington was not going to deal him. Williams spoke to the media a day later, where he informed them that the medical staff had misdiagnosed a cancerous growth on his head for nearly six years. After Williams could not find a helmet that was comfortable to wear, the Redskins placed him on the Non-Football Injury list days later, ending his season without taking a snap.

After a disappointing 2019 campaign, Redskins owner Dan Snyder has almost completely cleaned house. Washington fired team president Bruce Allen, who Williams believes was dismissive of his problems. They also hired former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera and fired longtime head trainer Larry Hess, who had been with the organization for 17 seasons.

Now that both Allen and Hess are no longer in the organization, many have speculated whether Williams will return to the Redskins. Dwayne Haskins lobbied for his return on Twitter. He's still under contract for one more season, and Rivera said he would like to speak with Williams and has a plan to try and convince him to come back.

Redskins running back Chris Thompson, who has been teammates with Williams since 2013, told The Sports Junkies on Tuesday he believes Williams will return to the Burgundy and Gold.

"From articles and stuff that I read, [Williams] had problems with two people [Allen and Hess]. Now, that's out the way, I think he would come back now," Thompson said. "He always said for him, Dan [Snyder] wasn't an issue at all, it was more how he was treated medically and how he felt about Bruce and stuff. That's out of the question now, out of the way now. I think there's a big chance he'll come back."

Thompson also mentioned that he heard Williams spoke to Adrian Peterson, and the veteran running back also believes Williams will return to Washington.

"I wouldn't see him holding out now," Thompson said.

After a rough 3-13 season, Thompson was not surprised by the major organizational changes. He expected them.

"I figured that this time around, when changes we're going to be made, they were going to be huge," he said. "New coach, Dan was going to make sure he changed absolutely everything. From top to bottom, he was going to clean house and try to have a completely clean slate. It was definitely expected."

During his seven seasons with Washington, Thompson has dealt with multiple injuries. He has spent a lot of time in the training room, and formed a relationship with the medical staff on a personal level.

Despite Williams' dissatisfaction with the former medical staff, Thompson had only positive things to say about them.

"I've been in that training room a lot. They've all taken really good care of me," he said. "I've been around them a lot, so I've got relationships with those guys. It hits me a little different than it does everybody else. Everybody else, they're kind of like 'it is what it is.' When you get around people, you start to care about them, care about the person more than the job."

