Could Trent Brown end up back at left tackle for the Patriots?

When offensive lineman Trent Brown re-signed with the Patriots, it was believed that he’d play right tackle, and that former first-rounder Isaiah Wynn would play on the left side. That could change, possibly.

As noted by Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Wynn isn’t present for OTAs. That has prompted the Pats to move Brown from the right side to the left side. Justin Herron stepped in on the right side.

Obviously, the Patriots could have left Brown on the right side, with Herron standing in for Wynn.

Brown, as Reiss points out, played the left side very well in 2018 — well enough to land a major contract from the Raiders in free agency. So could the Patriots decide to go with Brown on the left side over Wynn?

One factor is the development of rookie left guard Cole Strange. With Brown and Strange working side by side with now, it could be better for Strange to be working side by side with Brown later.

Then there’s Wynn’s contract status. He’s in his fifth-year option, at $10.4 million guaranteed. With Brown under contract beyond 2022 (at favorable terms to the team) and Wynn not, maybe the Patriots will decide to re-entrust the left tackle position to Brown.

