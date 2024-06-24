Could Tottenham move for a Manchester City full-back?

One of the questions surrounding Manchester City this transfer window has been what does the future has in store for Yan Couto? The young Brazilian international had a successful loan spell with Girona last season. But his future heading into next season is currently up in the air. But a new report suggests that Tottenham are considering a move for the Brazilian international.

Dan King has reported for the Sun that Spurs are considering a move for Yan Couto. King also reports that Tottenham see Couto as a player who could come in and provide competition for Pedro Porro at right-back. Furthermore, King reports that the asking price for Couto from City is £40 million.

Would Manchester City sell Yan Couto to another Premier League team?

There is no doubt as a player Yan Couto has developed into a good right-back during his time with Girona. He is a typical Brazilian full-back who tends to do his best work going forward. Couto showed that last season with Girona as he contributed 10 assists last season. But his path to regular first-team football at Manchester City appears blocked. Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Rico Lewis and John Stones can all play at right-back. There doesn’t appear to be a role in Pep Guardiola’s squad for Yan Couto. But would the champions potentially sell him to another team in the Premier League?

The champions have previously had no issue selling players to their rivals. Arsenal signing Gabriel Jesus and Olexander Zinchenko from Manchester City is proof of this. If Tottenham gave Manchester City the best offer for Yan Couto and the young Brazilian international wanted to play under Ange Postecoglou then Manchester City would sell him to another team in the Premier League. The champions will take the best offer for a player even though the player may end up playing for a perceived rival.

If Tottenham do move for Yan Couto and offers a fee of around £40 million then it appears to be a deal that is simple to complete for the world champions. Now it becomes a matter of waiting to see if Spurs do move for the Manchester City full-back this summer.