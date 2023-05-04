Oregon PG signee Jackson Shelstad earns 5-star status
All three members of Oregon's 2023 signing class are now rated as 5-star players thanks to the bump for Jackson Shelstad.
The NFL defensive rookie of the year odds have a clear favorite.
Carter's deal is reportedly a a fully-guaranteed four-year, $21.8 million contract.
After years of courtship and rumors, with Messi’s impending departure from PSG all but confirmed, the possibility of the Argentine superstar coming to America seems as real as ever.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up his latest batch of pickup options, headlined by a top prospect making his debut for the Cubs.
Brooks’ agent appeared to refute the report from The Athletic's Shams Charania on Thursday.
New York, California Attorneys General investigating NFL for workplace discrimination
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie breaks down the slate for the weekend ahead, and highlights the plethora of streamers available on Saturday.
Verlander's return comes when the Mets need him most.
Alcaraz is a force but could find resistance against Borna Coric in the Madrid semifinal.
Check out our first batch of draft rankings for the fantasy football wide receivers of 2023!
The two USC students were charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree trespassing and stealing.
The best value in the futures market may be with the team nobody expected to be here.
Everything you need to know to watch or stream the 2023 Kentucky Derby.
Bosa will play for his third different defensive coordinator in five years with the 49ers. He's not worried about it affecting his game.
What LAFC is doing isn’t just a casual success story or lucky moment. This is historic.
The 22-year-old was caught on surveillance video grabbing and trying to kiss a restaurant owner.
Boston countered Embiid's interior defense with 51 3-point attempts.
“There’s a part of me that hasn’t been the same.”
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein rank their top eight NFL storylines to watch as we head into the offseason. The duo kick things off by looking at the Green Bay Packers and if QB Jordan Love can show he has what it takes to be the new franchise QB in 2023. Next, they evaluate the quarterback situation with the Tennessee Titans, who now have a QB competition in Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis and 2023 second-round pick Will Levis. At the sixth spot is Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns. Can Watson significantly step up his play from last season to earn his fully guaranteed contract? At number five are the incoming mega-contracts for the Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert and the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow. Both will look to be the highest-paid player in NFL history, but it's a stalemate as to who will be paid first, especially given the history with the two teams and their ownership. In the fourth spot, Charles and Jori discuss the precarious quarterback situation with the San Francisco 49ers. Brock Purdy is just starting to return from a serious elbow injury, Trey Lance has reportedly lost favor with the organization and Sam Darnold is looking to come in and revitalize his career. The 49ers have a roster ready to contend for another Super Bowl if they can work it out at QB. The number three storyline is whether or not Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa can stay healthy after suffering multiple concussions in his young career. At number two, New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers is already reportedly skipping some of the Jets offseason programs. Is it a concern that Rodgers doesn't seem to be 100% bought in on reshaping a losing culture in New York? The top spot goes to the new rookie QBs, as it'll be fascinating to watch which young QBs (Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, Will Levis and Stetson Bennett) will start week one.
“Their resignations, however, along with the sanctions imposed upon them, are a consequence of their own choices.”