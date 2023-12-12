Could top college programs stop recruiting high school QBs in favor of the transfer portal? | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde hop on the College Football Enquirer to discuss the possibility of top College Programs simply ‘buying’ already developed quarterbacks through the transfer portal instead of developing high school recruits.

ROSS DELLENGER: Are we in an era where the blue bloods of college football, the top eight to 10 to 12 programs, are no longer going to develop high school quarterbacks? Is that a thing that's happening here because they can afford to buy quarterbacks who have been developed already? And there's only a few programs that will do that, probably the elite.

DAN WETZEL: I don't think so. I mean, they recruit like hell for these guys. But I will say it's not necessarily as big of a deal if you don't get that five-star QB right off the bat I mean, look, in the playoff, there's four teams.

Washington's got Penix-- obviously, a transfer. Texas has Quinn Ewers, who's a transfer. Alabama tried to get a transfer. They didn't want Jalen Milroe. And Michigan's got JJ McCarthy, who they have had. Michigan is trying hard to get number one recruit in the class of 25, Bryce Underwood, top quarterback. It seems like he's going to go to LSU.

Losing that, maybe in the past, would have been devastating, like it was last year when they lost-- they lose Dante Moore, a kid from Detroit. Two straight local five-star quarterbacks and, maybe, neither signs with Michigan, that would be pretty devastating, except they might get Dante Moore back now. Trying to go on plug and play with a QB, though, is dangerous.

PAT FORDE: Yeah, what happens when it misses? And then all of a sudden, you don't have the guy that you've been grooming or whatever to be ready there. It's high risk, high reward, I would say.