Could Tom Brady miss first Pro Bowl since 2008? Where QB ranks in voting

Tom Brady has piloted the New England Patriots to the NFL's best record through 10 games.

He hasn't been the same Tom Brady, though, and we have another data point to prove it.

The New England Patriots quarterback currently ranks ninth among NFL QBs in fan voting for the 2020 Pro Bowl, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, with Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes among those ahead of him.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here's some context to that ranking: The AFC and NFC both carry between four and six quarterbacks each on their Pro Bowl rosters, for a total of between eight and 12.

So, if voting ended today and Brady was the ninth-ranked quarterback with four AFC signal-callers ahead of him, he wouldn't make the cut.

Story continues

That'd be quite the upset, considering the 41-year-old has been named to 14 Pro Bowls -- tied for the NFL record -- in 19 seasons and hasn't been left off the Pro Bowl roster since 2008, when he tore his ACL in Week 1.

(A necessary caveat: You can be named to the Pro Bowl and not play in the game. Brady actually has attended just two Pro Bowls in his career.)

Fan voting is open until Dec. 12, so there's still plenty of time for Brady to move up the board. Fans' votes also account for just one third of the total Pro Bowl vote -- NFL coaches and players get one-third each -- so Brady's contemporaries also could help get him in.

Brady's stats haven't exactly been Pro Bowl-esque this season, though: The Patriots QB ranks 20th in the NFL in passer rating (90.1), 17th in touchdown passes (14), 19th in completion percentage (63.7) and seventh in total yards (2,752).

Not that Brady will care if he gets left off the Pro Bowl and his Patriots are playing in Super Bowl LIV. Just ask Brandon Spikes, who said back in January that Brady once told him, "You think I play this s--- to go to Pro Bowls?"

PATRIOTS TALK PODCAST: LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Could Tom Brady miss first Pro Bowl since 2008? Where QB ranks in voting originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston