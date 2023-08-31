Could a TJ Warren signing make sense for the Boston Celtics?

Warren is an experienced NBA player known for his time with the Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns and the Indiana Pacers in recent seasons. He overcame a serious foot injury that kept him sidelined for nearly two full seasons.

Has the veteran forward recovered fully? Will he find his shot again in the season to come? What else can he offer a team as a deep rotation option with the upside of being able to slide into a bigger role when the situation calls for it? These are the questions in need of an answer before Boston or other ball clubs can make a decision on whether to sign Warren this season.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast talked it over on a recent episode.

Check out the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire