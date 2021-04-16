Could Titans use Jeffery Simmons on offense?

Charean Williams
·1 min read
Titans coach Mike Vrabel played linebacker in the NFL for 14 seasons, but he proved a pretty reliable offensive weapon. Vrabel caught 10 passes, all for touchdowns, in the regular season and added two more receptions for scores in the postseason.

As a coach, Vrabel hasn’t yet shown a willingness to use a defensive player as a secret weapon on offense.

But Vrabel was asked by a fan during a Q&A with season-ticket holders whether defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons could play offense.

“I don’t think that is too far-fetched,” Vrabel said, smiling, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “For Jeffery, he could play a lot of places. Big Jeff can play a lot of different places for us.”

Simmons, who is entering his third NFL season, has never played a snap on offense in the pros.

Could Titans use Jeffery Simmons on offense? originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

