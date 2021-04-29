Could Tim Tebow reunite with Urban Meyer in a Taysom Hill role?

The Jacksonville Jaguars worked out Heisman Trophy winner and former first-round pick Tim Tebow recently, setting up a potential reunion between the Florida Gators legend and his college head coach, Urban Meyer.

The wrinkle? Tebow worked out as a tight end, but could end up playing a Taysom Hill role for Meyer, should he end up ending his pro football retirement and signing with the Jags (via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport).

Tebow hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2012, and has been playing baseball in the New York Mets organization since.

Many wondered whether or not Tebow would have had a longer, more successful NFL career had he switched to tight end or another position besides quarterback. Now that Meyer has dipped his toes into the NFL coaching game for the first time, it’ll be interesting to see if he brings back this blast from the past to play a unique role for his offense.