Could Tim Tebow fill a Taysom Hill-like role in Jacksonville?

Tyler Nettuno
·2 min read
When it was announced that the Jacksonville Jaguars would be signing 33-year-old Tim Tebow to play tight end (a position he’s never played at a high level), it was assumed to be a reflection of Jacksonville’s desperation to find an answer at the position. But according to a recent report, it seems the team might have other plans for the former quarterback.

On ESPN’s “Get Up!” episode on Thursday morning, Dianna Russini reported that league sources have expressed to her that Urban Meyer may be looking to use Tebow like the New Orleans Saints use Taysom Hill (as a wildcat quarterback).

“There are those in the league who think Urban Meyer is bringing Tebow in to play QB at that Taysom Hill role,” Russini said. “Using him in that wildcat as we’ve seen him use in the past.

“Take a look at all of those different offenses [that Meyer coached]. It actually makes a lot of sense. So, yes, he may be on the roster as a tight end, but there maybe more to this Tebow experiment than him playing that position.”

A quarterback in college at BYU, Hill has seen action all over the field for the Saints since he was claimed off waivers by the team in 2017 after going undrafted. He’s lined up at receiver, tight end, running back, and returner in addition to playing quarterback as the backup to Drew Brees.

With Brees now retired, Hill will compete for the Saints’ starting job with Jameis Winston and Ian Book, the team’s fourth-round pick, in 2021. In total, Hill has 809 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground to go with 336 yards and seven touchdowns through the air. He’s also thrown four career touchdown passes.

Tebow almost certainly won’t get the chance to see action at quarterback like Hill did with C.J. Beathard and Gardner Minshew representing very solid backup options to Trevor Lawrence. But he could be a similar utility player to Hill that could contribute all over the field.

That may be a bit ambitious for a guy who hasn’t been on a 53-man roster in nine years, and Tebow’s chances of making the team in any capacity are pretty slim given the number of offensive playmakers Jacksonville already has.

But if he’s able to contribute anywhere on the field (including the tight end position he was originally signed to play), Meyer may be able to justify giving him a spot on the final roster.

