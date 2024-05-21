Could Tidjane Salaun be the steal of the 2024 NBA Draft for the Bulls?

The Chicago Bulls have the 11th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The draft lottery didn’t give them any assistance, but it also didn’t hurt them. Their pick remained in the same place it was projected to land. Now, they will have a chance to add a nice young piece alongside Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, and Patrick Williams, should they re-sign him this offseason.

One guy who the Bulls should potentially keep their eyes on is Tidjane Salaun, a Frenchman currently playing for Cholet Basket in France. He’s had a solid season over there and his shooting ability could be one of the top reasons a team takes a chance on him.

The Chicago Bulls Central YouTube channel recently discussed why Salaun could be a steal for the Bulls to consider drafting.

The Bulls desperately need to add three-point shooting to the roster, so taking a chance on Salaun would make sense.

