Could these three freshmen be on the verge of starring roles for the Texas Longhorns?

The biggest impact of this year’s freshman class on the Texas football team coincides with some of the biggest hits on defense.

The freshmen trio of linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., cornerback Malik Muhammad and safety Derek Williams Jr. all drew as much praise as playing time from Texas coach Steve Sarkisian during the first half of the season.

Even better for the Longhorns? Sarkisian says an increased role for each player will be an earned reward, which he says testifies to the depth of his defense.

“I think (their roles) will expand to some degree, but that degree is going to be dictated on how do they continue to improve their level of understanding week in and week out, their mental preparation, their practice habits?” Sarkisian said Monday. “And a lot of that's going to depend on some of the guys that they're competing for playing time with.

“I want a highly competitive team. I want guys that are fighting for snaps and doing all the things necessary to earn playing time and to earn those snaps, because we're a better team when we play more players. That's how you're fresh in the fourth quarter and able to play our style of football for 60 minutes.”

Young DBs add to deep position

Muhammad and Williams have certainly added to the competitiveness in the secondary, arguably the deepest position on Texas (5-1, 2-1 Big 12). Muhammad, a 6-foot, 185-pounder, plays with a fearlessness and a certain type of swagger honed while helping South Oak Cliff win two state championships. He has 11 solo tackles and two pass breakups on the season while rotating in with Gavin Holmes and Terrance Brooks opposite starter Ryan Watts, and his Pro Football Focus rating of 71.3 leads all of Texas' cornerbacks as well as all of its defensive freshmen. He may have missed a tackle or two against Oklahoma, but Sarkisian has praised his toughness against both the run and in coverage.

Unlike spring enrollees in Muhammad and Hill, Williams didn’t arrive on campus until the summer. That late start hasn’t hampered his development, though. The 6-foot-2, 191-pounder from New Iberia, La., has tallied 12 tackles and a pass breakup while rotating in with veterans Jalen Catalon, Jerrin Thompson and Michael Taaffe, and he’s drawn praise for his preternatural ability to already understand the schemes and communicate the concepts.

Senior nickel back Jahdae Barron, who leads all Texas defensive backs with a 76.6 PFF rating, said the eagerness of Muhammad and Williams to mine their coaches and older teammates for information has helped them make a quick impact.

“The capability just to go in and ask questions,” Barron said when asked about the pair's best attribute. “I know both of them are going in asking (coaches) for extra help and extra tips. So just them being able to be coachable has been a big part of it.”

Versatility defines Anthony Hill

No freshman has drawn more attention — from both opposing defenses as well as the Longhorn faithful — than Hill, a 6-3, 235-pound phenom from Denton Ryan. He’s shown unusual versatility for a freshman while lining up as both a traditional linebacker and an edge rusher in coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski’s 4-2-5 scheme. With 25 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss and a team-high three sacks, Hill seems on pace to rack up multiple all-freshman honors by the end of the season.

“Anthony is really continuing to grow,” Sarkisian said. “He's not a finished product yet. But he really works at it. He loves football. We've asked a lot of him here in the first half of the season to play at multiple positions and in different styles, whether it was rushing the quarterback, spying on the quarterback, playing normal linebacker, and I think he's continued to improve.

“He's definitely got playmaking ability. He plays the game of football the way it's supposed to be played. He plays with fanatical effort. Hopefully, we continue to see that growth out of him and utilize him in a way that can help the football team.”

Fellow linebacker Jaylan Ford, one of the team’s unquestioned leaders, says Hill’s instincts complement his innate athleticism.

“Him being able to make plays by running to the ball is huge, especially at the linebacker position because you're just around the ball so much,” Ford said. “It’s a great chance for him to showcase his natural ability to run, tackle and just be stronger than most guys, especially at his age. He’s done a good job of getting comfortable and using effort to make plays.”

After the loss to Oklahoma on Oct. 7, Sarkisian said all three of those freshmen “are right there on the cusp of being frontline guys for us."

With the second half of the season kicking off Saturday at Houston, he’s not shying away from that optimism.

“All those guys have earned it up to this point,” Sarkisian said. “They've done a good job and, hopefully, they can continue to progress.”

Saturday's game

No. 8 Texas (5-1, 2-1) at Houston, 2:30 p.m., Fox, 1300

Caught red-shirted

Of the 25 freshmen that joined the Texas football team this season, eight have already used up one year of eligibility by playing at least five games.

CJ Baxter: The RB from Florida started the season but has battled injuries while rushing for 175 yards and a touchdown on 44 carries

Johntay Cook II: The speedy WR from DeSoto has just four catches for 103 yards, but draws consistent praise from Sarkisian

Anthony Hill Jr.: The LB from Ryan HS in Denton plays key roles at both LB and as an edge rusher

Liona Lefau: The LB from Hawaii has worked his way into the rotation on defense and also sees action on special teams

Jelani McDonald: Another special-teams standout, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound DB from Waco Connally has intriguing mix of size and speed

Malik Muhammad: The CB from South Oak Cliff is a regular in the rotation opposite Ryan Watts and looks like an eventual starter

Derek Williams Jr.: Savvy S from Louisiana a regular part of the rotation with 12 total tackles

Tre Wisner: The RB from DeSoto has played sparingly on offense, but is a reliable special-teams performer

