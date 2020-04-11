Major League Baseball is discussing various scenarios as to how they can salvage the 2020 season. One of those ideas is to realign the divisions around spring training facilities, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

This would mean teams who have spring training in Florida will compete against other teams in Florida with the same going for organizations in Arizona.

The division shakeup could be a breath of fresh air for baseball fans, but how could things shake out for the Boston Red Sox in their new division? We decided to take a look at the proposed Grapefruit League South Division and rank where we think the teams will place. Considering we won't know how many games will be played, we'll rank the teams without including their records.

What could things look like for Red Sox if MLB realigns divisions in 2020? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston