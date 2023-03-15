Could Texas and these teams be on upset alert?

March Madness is underway in Dayton, Ohio with two Tuesday play-in games. They call it madness for the upsets that are about to ensue.

A handful of schools have put themselves on the map in recent seasons. Miami head coach Jim Laranaga made the George Mason Patriots famous in a Final Four run as a No. 11 seed in 2006. Shaka Smart took his No. 12 seeded VCU Rams as far a few years later.

The more shocking upsets come from higher seeds. Last season, St. Peter’s made history as the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite 8. Before they could start the run, the Peacocks had to get past No. 2 seeded Kentucky.

While the Longhorns could fall prey to No. 15 seed Colgate, I wouldn’t anticipate Texas to lose. The most likely upsets usually occur with teams ranked between No. 9 and No. 13 seeds. Let’s look at some of the teams who can pull off potential upsets.

No. 12 College of Charleston

Coach: Pat Kelsey

Record: 31-3 Ball Screen Offense 🧵 Coach Kelsey runs a lot of ball screens with mulitple options typically out of 5 out. They are being picked by a lot of people to upset San Diego State. pic.twitter.com/CjgoDr0CA6 — Marc Hart (@CoachMarcHart) March 14, 2023

Charleston spent its fair share of time in the Top 25 this season. The 30-plus game winner will be a difficult out for San Diego State.

No. 14 Montana State

The Kansas State Wildcats have struggled of late. They are fairly also new to NCAA Tournament basketball after a short drought. Look for Montana State to make the game interesting.

No. 12 Oral Roberts

"I wanted to win a Championship, get back to this stage and put a spotlight on Oral Roberts again."@ORUMBB's 2-time Summit League Player of the Year, Max Abmas talks the Golden Eagles' NCAA Tournament matchup with Duke and Paul Mills' 'Game for March.' pic.twitter.com/nlBRnmj6kK — Cayden McFarland (@caydenmc) March 13, 2023

Oral Roberts is a dangerous team. It will have a tough test against Duke. The game will be must-see TV with Jon Scheyer taking the reigns of his program for his first NCAA Tournament game.

No. 11 Providence

Men's Basketball NCAA First Round Game Notes Vs. Kentucky https://t.co/fJsOkByR5l — Providence MBB (@PCFriarsmbb) March 14, 2023

Providence has made noise in the Tournament in recent seasons. I am counting on a hot streak from Kentucky, but should they go cold the Friars could capitalize.

No. 10 Penn State

Penn State nearly pulled off an impressive comeback over Purdue in its Big Ten Championship final. It did so with one of the team’s best scorers fouled out. The Aggies will have a tough matchup in the first round.

No. 12 VCU

Mike Rhoades and Ace Baldwin joins @EvanWashburn following @VCU_Hoops second @A10MBB Championship 🏆 "We are a type of team that's going to make a run. We [aren't] scared of nobody. We [are] prepared for anybody." pic.twitter.com/fJdIeQS6uY — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 12, 2023

Virginia Commonwealth is still the Atlantic 10 powerhouse it has been for around a decade. The Rams have a strong chance to upset St. Mary’s in the Round of 64.

No. 14 Kennesaw State

Three years ago, Kennesaw State basketball won 1 game (1-28). Two years ago, they won 5 games (5-19). Last year, they won 13 games (13-18). This year, Kennesaw State won 26 games, are ASUN champs & going dancing (26-8). What a transformation by Amir Abdur-Rahim. pic.twitter.com/hQuQ6Hl9xB — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) March 5, 2023

The arrow points upward for the Kennesaw State Owls. Xavier will need to perform well to advance.

No. 9 Illinois

Terrence Shannon Jr. feels Illinois basketball has 'a lot to prove' in 2023 March Madness https://t.co/coCbcM44Rw — St. Louis Post-Dispatch (@stltoday) March 14, 2023

Illinois is a team who could upset No. 8 seeded Arkansas, but could make further noise in the Tournament. Terrance Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer are potential impact players for the Illini.

No. 13 Furman

Virginia has proven more than susceptible to upset in recent seasons. Look for the champions of the SOCON to make the Cavaliers uncomfortable.

