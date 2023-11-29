Could Texas lose CFP spot to Alabama? Unpacking a 'razor close' playoff scenario for Longhorns

Texas and Alabama both have a path to the College Football Playoff, despite being ranked No. 7 and No. 8 in the rankings. But it won't be easy.

The one-loss teams will need to win their conference title games Saturday and get help from teams competing in the other Power Five conference championship games. That's an especially tall order for Alabama against No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, with the Bulldogs riding a 29-game winning streak — the longest in SEC history.

Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks (24) celebrates a touchdown against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Should Alabama stun Georgia, could it jump Texas in the rankings and make the CFP despite the Longhorns beating the Crimson Tide 34-24 in Tuscaloosa in Week 2? Here's what college football insiders are saying:

Does a Texas and Alabama win get both teams into CFP?

On the USA TODAY Network podcast "SEC Football Unfiltered," hosts Blake Toppmeyer and John Adams listed possible CFP scenarios. The Austin American Statesman is part of the USA TODAY Network.

In four scenarios where Alabama and Texas win their conference championships, the Longhorns earn a CFP birth. In a situation where undefeated teams Georgia, Michigan, Florida State and Washington lose their conference championships, the pair suggests Texas could rank as high as No. 2 in the CFP.

If Georgia is the only undefeated team that loses, Texas is projected at No. 4 while Alabama and Georgia would be the first two out. Such a move would be historic as the SEC has been represented in each CFP since the system was instituted in 2014.

SEC Network college football analyst Paul Finebaum is staunch in saying an Alabama win over Georgia in a close game would not remove the Bulldogs from the CFP. Instead, he says it sets up for both teams to reach the CFP and Florida State being kicked out — even with a perfect record.

Finebaum contended on ESPN's "Get Up" program that the CFP should be about the best teams in the country, and a win over Louisville, an ACC team that lost to unranked Kentucky last week, doesn't sell, even with star Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis out for the season with injury. Finebaum admits Alabama and Texas are "razor close" due to the Longhorns' September win, but he'd give the edge to the Crimson Tide.

"I'll give Alabama the edge for one reason, because they would have beaten the biggest bully in the land and that should count for something, "Finebaum said.

Finebaum's final take: Texas' win against Alabama "is important but it's not very important to me."

"When my eyes look at college football, I will see a better team in Alabama," Finebaum said.

Joel Klatt: Alabama win vs. Georgia in SEC title game gets Texas into CFP

Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt says if Georgia is the only favorite to lose this weekend, Alabama will make the CFP, noting that a team that goes undefeated in the SEC and takes down the top team in the nation should qualify. He also says Texas will join them after winning the Big 12 title game against Oklahoma State.

"You can't put Alabama in the playoff without Texas because Texas beat Alabama," Klatt said. "They would also be 12-1, they would also be a champ."

In this scenario, Klatt favors Michigan, Alabama and Texas and has "no idea" whether Florida State, Georgia and Oregon (should it win the Pac-12) should be in. While calling the scenario flat-out "wild," Klatt said the situation would order the CFP like so:

Michigan Texas Oregon Alabama

He projects the CFP committee would follow his order in the top two spots but put Alabama at No. 3 and Georgia at No. 4.

"I think the committee would go with two SEC teams. I'm not saying it's right, but I think that they would," Klatt said. "They would argue that Georgia's resume is better than Oregon's. This would be the most convenient excuse to leave out Florida State."

Texas vs. Georgia a 'maddening debate' if Alabama wins SEC

Stewart Mandel at The Athletic outlined 16 possible scenarios for the CFP based on this weekend's games. In half of the scenarios, Alabama makes the CFP, while Texas does in just four.

In two scenarios, an Alabama upset over Georgia and a Texas win against Oklahoma State sends both teams to the CFP. Both require Louisville to pull off the upset vs. Florida State. The difference between the two is either Washington or Oregon winning the Pac-12.

"Texas vs. Georgia would be an absolutely maddening debate, but I again default to the conference champion," Mandell writes. "Especially since Texas won at Alabama."

CFP committee can't be right if Alabama wins, ESPN analyst says

ESPN college football analyst Trevor Matich puts stock in Texas' win over Alabama but agrees with Finebaum that if an Alabama win over Georgia is close, both SEC schools should make the CFP.

"If Alabama's in and Texas is not because of the head-to-head, I will turn purple and burst because of the head-to-head," Match said on-air following Alabama's win over Auburn.

"You've got all kinds of chaos going on. I would not want to be in the committee because there's no way for them to be right," Matich said.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Could Texas lose CFP spot to Alabama? Unpacking 'razor close' scenario