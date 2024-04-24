Could Texas Longhorns softball catch Oklahoma for Big 12 regular season title?

After winning two of three contests against the former No. 1-ranked Oklahoma Sooners, who had a 40-game Big 12 Conference winning streak before that, the now No. 1 Texas Longhorns have buoyed those two wins into a current 9-game winning streak.

Texas (38-6, 17-4) sits one game behind Oklahoma (42-4, 18-3) in the conference standings. Still, the Sooners have found their footing (not that they really lost it), winning five straight after a surprise home loss to BYU.

The Sooners go on the road to take on UCF before closing the season with a three-game set against Oklahoma State, who took two of three against Texas earlier this season. The Longhorns host Nicholls in nonconference action Thursday before hosting Iowa State Friday through Sunday. Texas will play its last Big 12 series in Lubbock against the Texas Tech Red Raiders May 3-5.

The Big 12 tournament starts May 8 in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma might have the home field advantage, but Texas’ form may suggest the Longhorns could win their first conference tournament championship since 2005 and fifth overall.

