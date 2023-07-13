Could Texas face an improved Texas Tech defense in 2023?

Texas Tech believes it is a forced to be reckoned with this season. Tech head coach Joey McGuire shared why he believes his team is among the best groups in the country.

We have not yet addressed the recent claims made by Texas Tech players and coaches to the Dallas Morning News. Among them, Red Raider safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson compared the McGuire movement in Lubbock to Alabama. His coach felt emboldened enough to state that Tech would win the Big 12 before Texas left. He meant, of course, that his team would win the conference this season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday he continued his bold pattern of statements sharing that despite losing top ten NFL draft pick Tyree Wilson, the defensive line could be even better this season. It’s going to have to be better if Tech plans to win a conference title.

Last season the Texas Tech defense was among the worst in college football. The Raiders finished 108 in total defense, surrendering over 5,500 yards with opponents scoring 41 offensive touchdowns and racking up 5.88 yards per play.

The Texas Tech game will be perhaps the most difficult home battle for Texas in 2023. How much the Raiders have improved on defense will have significant bearing on this year’s head-to-head battle in Austin.

Joey McGuire is very high on the depth at edge rusher despite Tyree Wilson’s departure to the NFL. “Don’t throw anything at me, but I think we’re actually better in that room.” Highlights Myles Cole’s emergence at the end of 2022, Joseph Adedire and Isaac Smith. #WreckEm — Carter Yates (@Carter_Yates16) July 13, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire