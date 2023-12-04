Could Texas actually win a national championship this season?

Could the Texas Longhorns win a national championship this season? That’s the question many are asking in regard to the team after making its first ever College Football Playoff. It’s a fair question to ask.

Among the four playoff teams, many believe the Alabama Crimson Tide is playing the best football of the four. Texas beat that Alabama team by 10 points in Tuscaloosa. They could have beaten them by 17 if not for moving early to victory formation on the Alabama 32-yard line.

Advanced stats analysts appear to like the Longhorns to make a playoff run. Texas also has built in advantages in its favor. After facing the Washington Huskies in New Orleans, a much shorter trip for Texas than Washington, the Longhorns would play for a title in Houston should they reach the game.

Many look at Texas as a viable threat to make the championship game. And in its last two games, the Longhorns have been the most dominant team in college football according to Brad Crawford.

Texas’ title chances increase dramatically should the team not have to face the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide. The two teams have met twice over the last year and a half. Even though Texas proved itself better than the Tide this year, Alabama will have as much film on the Longhorns than they have of any SEC opponent they faced over the last two seasons.

Texas is favored to beat Washington, but it won’t be an easy win. The Huskies beat the Longhorns last season, 27-20. That said, given the talent and coaching it has present on the team, Texas has about as good a chance as any playoff team to win the national championship.

Texas is the team that feels dangerous for me. They are likely underrated in the model with the Ewers injury games baked in. That defense is really really good. — Rob Bowron (@beta_rank_fb) December 3, 2023

