Could Texans be parting ways with a WR before training camp?

The Houston Texans have ample mouths to feed in the passing game next season as C.J. Stroud looks to go from stellar rookie to perennial MVP.

In fact, there might be too many targets for his disposal, meaning a player or two could be on the market as a trade candidate before the season begins.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio recently appeared on Fanduel’s Up and Adams podcast to discuss the recent offseason moves, including the acquisition of Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs. With his arrival, one receiver will move down the pecking order and could see their reps diminish.

To avoid those concerns, Caserio mentioned that a potential shake-up to the receiver room would likely come before Week 1 arrives.

“That room is going to be really competitive,” Caserio We’re probably going to have to move on from some players who are going to be playing other places, but we’ll try to keep as many good players as we can here.”

The Texans wanted to add ample firepower to their seventh-ranked passing attack this offseason while Stroud is still on his rookie contract. When broken down, Houston realistically traded back 19 spots in the draft with the Minnesota Vikings to acquire the four-time Pro Bowler Diggs from Buffalo.

#Texans GM Nick Caserio has "ZERO concerns" about Stefon Diggs initial absence from OTAs and says Diggs has been at the team facility practicing all week 💪📈🔊@heykayadams #HTownMade pic.twitter.com/ykY4hH5ORc — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 30, 2024

Right now, Diggs will only be a Texan for one season. Houston voided the final three years of his current contract and added $3.5 million to his annual salary. Last month, the Texans ended all “WR No. 1” conversations by extending Nico Collins on a three-year deal.

Diggs, who leads the NFL in receptions since 2020 (445), joins a loaded receiving room headlined by Collins, Tank Dell, John Metchie III, Robert Woods, Xavier Hutchinson and Noah Brown. The Texans also brought back Dalton Schultz on a three-year deal and drafted Ohio State standout Cade Stover in Round 4.

To add more fuel to the firey offense, Houston traded for Pro Bowler Joe Mixon from Cincinnati at the start of free agency and still has tight end Brevin Jordan, fullback Andrew Beck and running back Dameon Pierce as part of the passing game.

“Philosophically, what DeMeco and I have tried to do is build as competitive and deep a roster as possible,” Caserio said. “We understand there are going to be challenges we face during the course of a season. This league is so competitive … but our job is to try to build as good a team as we possibly can—give ourselves an opportunity to compete against a lot of good teams, lot of good coaches.”

Diggs, Schultz, Mixon and Collins won’t be going anywhere given their contracts. Stover was drafted last month and Dell, who is coming off a season-ending leg injury, was on pace for 1,000 yards last season as Stroud’s No. 2 target.

More of Stefon Diggs from today's OTAs for the #Texans pic.twitter.com/QzvKyc0XYa — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) May 30, 2024

Metchie, Brown and Woods feel like the clear cut candidates entering training camp. Metchie, the 2022 second-round pick out of Alabama, missed all of his rookie season after being diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia, a rare but treatable form of cancer.

Last season was Mecthie’s true first year in the pros, so Caserio might be hesitant to pull the plug on a player with upside, especially after his performance in the wild-card round victory over Cleveland.

Brown inked a one-year deal to return this offseason, so it feels he could have an advantage given his guaranteed contract situation. Woods, who signed a two-year deal last offseason, might be an ideal trade candidate as a WR No. 3 for any team in the market for a proven target.

Caserio didn’t lean one way when talking cuts, so it’s best not to assume which player is on the block. Expect all three players to be under watch as mandatory camp begins later this week.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire