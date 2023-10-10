Could a Tennessee football running back help fill receiver Bru McCoy's absence?

Dylan Sampson turned back toward Joe Milton in Tennessee football's win against South Carolina.

The Vols running back caught a shovel pass from the quarterback and was off. He rocketed through a gap, spun out of a tackle, outran a defender and sped for a 37-yard gain.

It is the type of play Sampson is capable of making and the situation the No. 17 Vols (4-1, 1-1 SEC) are looking to create for him as they prepare to host Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS).

"Every time he steps on the field, every time he has a chance to touch the ball, you can see he does something dynamic, explosive with the ball in his hand," Vols running backs coach Jerry Mack said Monday at the Knoxville Quarterback Club.

Could Dylan Sampson help ease the loss of Vols' Bru McCoy?

Mack noted that Sampson has a skill set that would allow him to play on the perimeter, if needed. Tennessee has "situations with injuries in the slot" after not having Dont'e Thornton against South Carolina, then losing wide receiver Bru McCoy to a season-ending ankle injury.

That could, in turn, open the possibilities for Sampson.

"There’s a chance you can see a lot of different things," Mack said.

Sampson has five receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown through four games, with two catches for 42 yards against South Carolina. He has done most of his damage out of the backfield, with 248 yards rushing and six touchdowns on 36 attempts.

Tennessee's running backs have 20 catches for 166 yards and a touchdown. Jaylen Wright leads the group with 10 receptions. He had 58 yards receiving, while Jabari Small has 28 yards on five catches.

The trio had 17 catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Mack lauded the way all three running backs catch the ball, which has factored into the offense more.

Big game details: Tennessee football kickoff time, TV set for Alabama game

"We've incorporated a lot more screen plays, a lot more touch balls, I like to try to call them on the perimeter right now to all the running backs and the receivers," he said. "So getting those guys incorporated a lot more, not just Dylan Sampson, but all those running backs is extremely important.”

Could Tennessee football use two running backs in a formation?

In Mack's assessment, the Vols have a "three-headed monster" at running back, and it's possible they could use two running backs on the field at the same time. He did not specify if that would mean two running backs in the backfield, or having one line up at wide receiver.

"We are in there kind of going through the scheme, going through different situations," Mack said. "Matchups are gonna be really important. Like how can you get a guy like Dylan Sampson with one step on a linebacker or how can we get matched up on a guy that doesn't play a whole lot sometimes?"

The running backs have been Tennessee's most consistent offensive component this season. UT ranks seventh nationally with 231.2 yards per game. The Vols have rushed for at least 200 yards three times and have four games with a 100-yard rusher, including three by Wright. Sampson has the other one, a 139-yard game Sept. 23 against UTSA.

"So right now the key is to try to find ways to continue to incorporate Sampson into the game plan," Mack said. "He's always going to have a series or two in the first half and in the second half where it is just his series, just for the simple fact the way we rotate guys."

