What could Tennessee football have been in 2023 with Nico Iamaleava at quarterback? | Estes

After witnessing a team from the 1960s faceplant against Tennessee football's future, I exit a laughably one-sided Citrus Bowl with two questions.

First off, how in the world did Iowa win 10 games this season? With that offense? Got some explaining to do there, Big Ten.

And, two, would Tennessee have lost four games in 2023 with Nico Iamaleava as its quarterback?

Because I'm not so sure it would've.

The Vols have something special in Iamaleava. While that had long been suspected, it wasn’t confirmed until finally on display in Monday’s 35-0 bludgeoning of the Hawkeyes. Iamaleava ran for three touchdowns, and while he only threw for 151 yards, it would have been more if Tennessee had needed it in a contest that was decided by halftime.

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) looks for an open receiver during the Citrus Bowl NCAA College football game on Monday, January 1, 2024 against Iowa in Orlando, Fla.

If we’re talking eye-test, Nico scored an A-plus. Didn’t look like a freshman. Looked more like a pro, honestly, with a precocious amount of poise and composure against an Iowa defense that everyone agreed was dang good (and the Hawkeyes' stats backed that up).

“As a young player, the moment, nothing is too big for him,” Vols coach Josh Heupel told an ABC audience postgame. “He’s very in control.”

Tells you that Iamaleava wouldn’t have been overwhelmed this season against Alabama or Georgia, either, much less Florida or Missouri.

Alas, we’ll never know. That'll persist through Heupel’s tenure as Iamaleava shines in stardom that seems inevitable for a quarterback of his ability: Why'd he sit in 2023?

PREVIOUSLY: Tennessee football isn't trying to slow the Nico Iamaleava hype train | Estes

It is and will continue to be fair to second-guess Heupel’s decision to stick with Joe Milton, who opted out of the game.

Hindsight is easy, though. Milton had earned the right to quarterback the Vols in 2023, with Iamaleava content to learn and wait his turn. Like Heupel and most everyone else, I was OK with that setup before the season – and even at Milton’s low points during the season.

I still thought Milton gave Tennessee the best chance in its biggest games.

Turns out, I was wrong.

Given that Heupel was an accomplished college quarterback himself, it’s understandable why he’d be reluctant to bench a veteran for an unproven rookie. It is also understandable, when seeing Milton throw a football, why any coach would want an arm like that on the field. Heupel once opted for Milton over Hendon Hooker, too, remember?

But here’s the thing: Milton’s arm strength didn’t make a difference often enough this past season. There was a hesitancy to Tennessee’s offense in 2023 that hadn’t been there in 2021 and 2022 with Hooker as quarterback. This season’s Vols became safe. They’d throw short of the first-down marker. They stopped making opposing defenses defend every blade of glass.

Maybe the coaches didn't trust Milton as they did Hooker. Maybe Milton didn't trust himself with certain throws. Maybe the Vols' players simply weren't as good around Milton. Whatever the reason, Tennessee's offense didn't purr as it had previously under Heupel.

And while a freshman wouldn’t have been able to direct things as seamlessly as Hooker, after Monday’s game, do we think Iamaleava’s ability to run and lead teammates – if nothing else – couldn't have added fizzle to an offense that went flat for extended periods?

He's a cool customer, this Nico. Exudes confidence beyond his years.

“We’re trying to win a national championship,” he exclaimed on stage to a TV audience Monday.

Echoed Heupel, “We have an opportunity to be really special as we continue this journey here at Tennessee.”

ADAMS: Nico Show opens to rave reviews against Iowa

Such a resounding Citrus Bowl victory, with Iamaleava helping obscure the fact that two dozen players were missing, does indeed boost excitement for Tennessee’s future.

But it also makes you wonder what could have been for an underachieving 2023 team that might have been better than a 9-4 record.

Reach Tennessean sports columnist Gentry Estes at gestes@tennessean.com and on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) @Gentry_Estes.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee football: Nico Iamaleava better for UT Vols than Joe Milton?