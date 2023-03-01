Could a tender tempt a team to take Terence Steele from Cowboys?

The Cowboys have a handful of important roster decisions to make and not much time left to do it. NFL free agency begins on March 15 at 4:00 p.m., ET, which means Dallas must have their favorite pending free agents signed, tagged or tendered or they run the risk of losing said free agents to another team.

One player whose status is unresolved heading into the deadline is that of the Cowboys’ starting right tackle, Terence Steele.

With three accrued seasons under his belt, Steele becomes restricted free agent. The restricted status differs from the unrestricted variety because it allows Dallas to apply a one-year tender with the right to match any contract he may be offered by another team.

The Cowboys have three tender options at their disposal:

A first-round tender which costs Dallas $6,005,000, but compensates them with a first-round pick if he signs elsewhere. A second-round tender which pays him $4,304,000 but compensates the Cowboys with a second-round pick if he goes elsewhere. A right of first refusal tender which pays him $2,627,000 but compensates Dallas nothing if he signs elsewhere.

All three tender options allow the Cowboys the right to match any contract he would receive by another team, but only the top two would compensate Dallas, should he move on.

What is Steele worth?

Steele’s performance has been a matter of much debate over the years. Those who value run-blocking typically rate the Cowboys’ right tackle highly. PFF graded Steele as the sixth-best run-blocking tackle in the NFL last season and the film backs up his prowess in this area.

Yet as a pass-protector, Steele has typically struggled, rating in the bottom half of the league every season and showing inconsistent execution against a variety of different rushers.

Those who favor pass protection are more hesitant to endorse Steele as a long-term answer at right tackle.

But at age 25, Steele is generally considered one of the better young tackles on the market. He’s improved every season in the NFL and at 6-foot-6, 310-pounds, possesses all the physical traits teams look for in a cornerstone tackle.

Terence Steele would likely command a top-10 OT salary on the open market (which equates to $19,754,833). At that cost, the Cowboys need to decide if he’s a cornerstone player to build around or if they need an alt plan for the future at RT because the 💰 only gets worse in ‘24 pic.twitter.com/uv0LggcWXL — Reid D Hanson (@ReidDHanson) February 27, 2023

Based on this, it’s not absurd to think Steele could command a top-10 offensive tackle salary on the open market. The average of the top 10 currently sits at $19,754,833 as an annual salary (per OTC); a figure far greater than the range he would be in line to earn under one of the tender options.

Yet, if the Cowboys are sure Steele factors into their long-term plans, it may be wise to get ahead of the 2024 open market and lock him up long-term a year early. It would still be costly but not as costly as waiting for him to have another good year at tackle.

Would you rather: a second or a Steele?

What if the Cowboys aren’t completely sold on Steele as the long-term answer? What if their new offensive line coach, Mike Solari, isn’t quite the supporter Joe Philbin was, and he wants other options to consider for 2024 and beyond?

The $50 question of the day is if the Cowboys don’t want to commit to Steele long-term, would it be better to get the draft compensation now rather than lose him for next to nothing in 2024 (Note: compensatory picks are awarded a year after departure so best-case scenario for losing Steele in 2024 would be a third or fourth round pick in 2025).

What level of tender is best?

It’s doubtful even the neediest team in the NFL would be willing to give up a first-round pick for the right to take Steele from the Cowboys. Plug-and-play options at tackle should be available throughout the first round and Steele is going to be expensive to sign.

The second round, on the other hand, is populated by more developmental tackle prospects. It’s unlikely a team could find a better tackle than Steele (for this season) in the second round of the draft. Therefore the cost of second round compensation is much more realistic.

If a team wants to inject a shot of adrenalin to their running game, there aren’t many better players in the NFL than Steele. The team wouldn’t have to go through the growing pains or risk a rookie inherently comes with, and can instantly upgrade their line for the cost of a second day draft pick.

Dallas would seemingly start over from square one at right tackle but they have Tyron Smith hanging around to bridge any gap in 2023. Smith finished the 2022 season playing right tackle and as such, can be seen as a viable option in 2023 should Steele go elsewhere.

The benefits of this are two-fold:

The Cowboys save money by not paying a top-10 salary to the right tackle position

Dallas receives immediate compensation for a player they aren’t ready to invest in.

In the next two years, the Cowboys have to pay Trevon Diggs, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons top-of-the-market money. They can’t afford to pay every position and cheap alternatives need to be found.

The Dallas front office already loves to populate the roster with players on rookie contracts. If losing Steele nets them an additional top-63 pick, the option needs to be explored.

Alternatively, if Steele does factor into the Cowboys plans of being a cornerstone piece for the long-term, they should by all means re-sign him and/or match any offer he may receive as a tendered player.

The least attractive option is kicking the can on this decision to 2024 when Steele’s market rate has grown and compensation (a 2025 compensatory pick) has diminished.

Obviously, it takes two to tango and if no team finds the second-round tender tantalizing, the idea falls apart.

But setting a lower compensation looks like the smart avenue to take if Dallas isn’t seriously working on a long-term deal. It saves money on the initial tender, promises high value compensation should he leave and possibly even lets someone else negotiate a deal the Cowboys eventually match.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire