Could TE Trey McBride soar with a competent QB like Cowboys’ Dak Prescott?

In some form or fashion, the Cowboys are going to be in the tight end market come draft time. Colorado State’s Trey McBride is a highly decorated player who went for 2,100 yards on 164 receptions and had nine touchdowns over his career with the Rams. The touchdown numbers aren’t anything to write home about but considering his QB situation they aren’t too shabby.

McBride doesn’t exactly have the CJ Strouds or Bryce Youngs of the world throwing to him at Colorado State. The fact that he put up that many yards in that offense proves he is a reliable target you can go to in any situation. Now does he fit with the Cowboys? Let’s take a look at his film.

Measurables and Stats

Listed Height: 6-foot-3

Listed Weight: 260 pounds

Jersey Number: 85

Stats (2021): 90 catches, 1121 yards, 1 touchdown

Stats (career): 164 catches. 2100 yards, 9 touchdowns

Some folks worried about Trey McBride's testing and while he's done alright, it's not in that elite range like you'd want. pic.twitter.com/zOSfsL4dIX — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2022

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: Fresno State (2020), Boise State (2020), Wyoming (2020), Vanderbilt (2021)

Best Game: Vanderbilt (2021)

Worst Game: Boise State (2020)

Physical Skills Evaluation:

Route Running: Able to gain adequate separation through route running, would like to see him sinks his hips a bit more going into breaks; but hasn’t looked to affect him so far. Looks to be fairly stiff as a route runner. Finds soft spots vs zone and works to give the QB an open throwing window.

Ball Skills: Won’t see many drops out of him, has reliable hands.

Blocking: Good blocker, gains leverage, and loves finishing people in the dirt. Isn’t the best blocker in space against defensive backs, struggles against quicker opponents. Able to reach the second level and defenders and seal off blocks to create a running lane. Has lapses of getting top-heavy and becoming easy to pull off balance. Drive his feet when engaged with a defender. Contorts his body to stay between the defender and the ball carrier. Doesn’t do the best job at flipping his hips and sealing off the blocker when asked to block down, but doesn’t let his assignment affect the play. Needs to place his hands better.

Story continues

Contested Catch: Uses his body to box out defenders to create optimal throwing windows for the QB. Has great body control while in the air.

Fluidness/Flexibility: Possesses functional hip flexibility, but its nothing to write home about, able to down block and create a running lane, but don’t expect him to have much success when he is asked to cross face, flip his hips and seal off a running lane.

Performance Evaluation:

Versatility: Able to be used inline as a more traditional tight-end or split out wide at wide receiver. Even see him lined up as a H-back/ full-back. Versatility is not a concern for McBride.

Vertical Threat: Big time vertical threat, will draw the eyes of the safety if he is running a seam route up the middle.

YAC Ability: Gets to top gear quickly and uses contact balance more than elusiveness. Has a good stiff arm to keep opponents at bay.

Physicality: Attacks with power when engaging defenders, you can see his pads pop on film. Loves finishing people in the dirt.

Explosiveness: Lacks any variety of gears, he has one speed and it’s adequate but not a world-beater by any measure. Saw him play in a different gear vs Vanderbilt in 2021 as opposed to the rest of the games, if he consistently plays with that explosion it will be adequate.

Strengths:

Good frame and uses it well to box out defenders at the catch point. Sure, reliable hands, won’t see many drops out of McBride. Good blocker gains leverage and drives with his legs. Good vertical threat, capable of stretching the defense up the seam. Has good contact balance after the catch.

Weaknesses:

Hands when blocking can be erratic and he needs to get this cleaned up before the pros, otherwise holding penalties will come. Looks fairly stiff as a route runner, needs to drop his hips more going into breaks. Lacked an extra gear until Vanderbilt 2021. Every game before that he looked like it was laboring him to move.

Fit with the Cowboys:

The Cowboys have a lot of off-season decisions to make. They have Dalton Schultz under the franchise tag now and are working towards a long-term deal to reduce the cap number. Blake Jarwin is under contract for one more year but will miss the entire season with a serious hip injury. There’s currently no multi-year solution on the roster.

McBride would immediately step in to the 11 personnel package and soon compete for TE1. He has a couple lapses when blocking but given time with NFL coaching and in an NFL weight room and those issues can be ironed out. He would add a deadly threat up the middle for Dak Prescott and can be the security blanket receiver that has been a staple in Dallas’ offense.

Prospect Grade:

Route Running (15) 11 Fluidness/Flexibility (5) 3.5 Ball Skills (10) 9 Vertical Threat (10) 9.4 Blocking (10) 7.9 YAC Ability (10) 8.75 Contested Catch (10) 8.5 Physicality (10) 8.75 Versatility (10) 9.2 Explosiveness (10) 7.2

Final Grade:

83.2, 2nd round player

1

1