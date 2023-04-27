Could TCU WR Quentin Johnston be the Chiefs’ target in Round 1?

The countdown is on, with the start of the 2023 NFL draft just hours away.

The rumors are beginning to swirl and for the Kansas City Chiefs that means we’re hearing all about wide receivers. The latest subject of buzz is one of the two receivers to work with Patrick Mahomes down in Texas.

According to The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler, TCU WR Quentin Johnston is one of the draft prospects who the Chiefs “remain heavy players” for. Fowler says that Kansas City might have jump ahead of the New York Giants (25 overall) in order to secure He also mentions the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers as teams who are “in play.”

Some late buzz surrounding WR Quentin Johnston — the Giants and Chiefs remain heavy players and one source mentioned KC may jump New York to take the TCU wideout if need be. Tampa and LAC are in play as well. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 27, 2023

Of course, Johnston has to make it through the entire first half of the draft for the Chiefs or Giants to even get into striking distance.

There also is some buzz that Kansas City might be working on a trade for Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins. These rumors have persisted for months now and they’ve only heated up with Pacman Jones’ recent declaration on the Pat McAfee show. Some believe that the Chiefs are feigning interest in first-round receivers in order to put pressure on the Cardinals to get a trade done during the 2023 NFL draft.

Things are certainly getting interesting and we’ll soon see how it all transpires when Round 1 begins at 7:00 p.m. CT.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire