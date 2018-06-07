Stephen Curry on 'amazing' Kevin Durant: We could talk about him all night

Stephen Curry was short of his best in game three of the NBA Finals, but the Golden State Warriors star hailed team-mate Kevin Durant for his stunning performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Durant rained in 43 points and contributed 13 rebounds as the defending champions took a 3-0 lead in the series thanks to a 110-102 success on the road on Wednesday.

Curry, who set an NBA Finals record by draining nine three-point attempts in game two, was well below par, finishing with just 11 points on three-of-16 shooting, while he was one-for-10 from beyond the arc.

Instead it was left to Durant to lead the Warriors to within one win of retaining the title, and Curry was fulsome in his praise of the game-winner.

"For the last two years, I've been playing alongside Kevin Durant. He's an amazing talent, an amazing player. He does amazing things every night," Curry said.

"We all feed off each other, so tonight was not my night offensively, it was his night. But this moment is great and you encourage each other along the way - we appreciate what we bring out of each other.

"We could talk about him all night. He was amazing."

On finally making a three-pointer after several misses, Curry added: "It was a crazy night all the way around and I didn't have anything going offensively.

"I tried to still play with energy and tried to do the little things here and there to help the team, but to get one, one good shot down the stretch and still have confidence in myself to knock it down...

"My teammates were talking to me the whole game, which was helpful. Thankfully that last one went in."