Could Swansea make Langstaff approach?

Macaulay Langstaff has scored 70 league goals across his two seasons with Notts County [Getty Images]

It is June and that means it is speculation season.

Notts County's star striker Macaulay Langstaff continues to be linked with Swansea City and a reunion with former boss Luke Williams.

It may just be online gossip at this stage but there is no doubt Williams has made no secret of his admiration for his former player, who has scored 70 league goals across his two seasons with the League Two side.

"This is the king of Meadow Lane we’re talking about," Williams said in his first ever Swansea press conference.

"I love Macca as a guy. As a football player he’s a goalscoring machine, but I want to make sure he’s there to help them get promoted."

But when he was asked if he would like to sign the 27-year-old, he replied: "That’s a different question."

Whether Williams would be able to tempt Langstaff to the Swansea.com stadium remains to be seen, with the player having signed a four year contract after helping the Magpies win promotion to League Two in 2023 and by his own admission it would take something "incredible" to leave Meadow Lane.