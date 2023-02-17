Golden State Warriors v Cleveland Cavaliers

Kevin Love is working on a buyout from the Cleveland Cavaliers that would make him a free agent. The Miami Heat — a team looking to add size on the buyout market — was the first name to come up.

But there were always going to be other suitors. The Phoenix Suns traded away Cameron Johnson and Jae Crowder to land Kevin Durant and are looking to add depth at the four, and Brian Windhorst of ESPN says to keep an eye on them as a potential landing spot.

Then there are the Warriors, who are .500 at the All-Star break and in need of a shakeup. Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area listed Love as a player Golden State could target at the deadline. It wouldn’t be surprising if they made some calls, but do they have a lot of minutes to give out?

It’s all very preliminary right now, but Love has options.

Love has fallen out of the rotation in Cleveland, having been on the bench for the team’s last dozen games, and league sources say playing time will be a major consideration in his decision on where to sign. He can still contribute, averaging 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds in the games he has played this season and is shooting 35.4% from 3.

Love has time through the All-Star break to complete the buyout — he is in the final year of his contract, paying him $28.9 million.— and pick his new team. There will be no rush to a decision.

Here's the latest on the Suns

PBT Podcast: Durant trade fallout, are Suns contenders, and All-Star Saturday... NBA Power Rankings: Bucks remain in first as top spots hold steady Antetokounmpo brothers, Tatum highlight All-Star Saturday night participants

Could Suns, Warriors jump into Kevin Love sweepstakes? originally appeared on NBCSports.com