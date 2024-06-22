Could a Sunderland keeper land at the Etihad to replace Ederson?

One of the biggest question marks this summer for Manchester City is what will happen with Ederson. Fabrizio Romano has previously reported that City’s number-one keeper has attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League. If Ederson does depart this summer then Manchester City would be in the market for a replacement for the Brazilian. With that in mind is Sunderland keeper Anthony Patterson an option to join the world champions?

Danny Rust and Dean Jones have reported for GIVEMESPORT that Sunderland keeper Anthony Patterson has been linked with a move to Manchester City. Furthermore, Rust and Jones report that if Ederson does leave the champions then Stefan Ortega may become City’s number-one keeper. If that is the case then the champions may move for Sunderland’s highly-rated keeper Anthony Patterson. Lastly, Rust and Jones report that it is unclear if City would look for a keeper to replace Ederson or sign an understudy to Ortega.

Manchester City need the Ederson domino to fall before they can decide how to prepare for the future.

What Manchester City do in regards to their goalkeeping situation depends entirely on Ederson. If the Brazilian international stays at the club City will likely head into next season with Ederson and Stefan Ortega. But if he leaves the champions then it will force City’s hand.

Anthony Patterson may be the player to add to City’s squad. The Sunderland keeper has impressed for the Black Cats and does appear to have his best football in front of him. Manchester City have had success with signing keepers from the lower divisions of European football. Stefan Ortega is a prime example of this.

But as it stands Manchester City are currently waiting on a resolution on Ederson’s future. That dictates what path they will take in signing a keeper this summer. If they are forced to sign a new keeper then Anthony Patterson may be one player they seriously contemplate adding this summer.