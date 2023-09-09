Could 'Suck for Shedeur' become a thing after Colorado blows out Nebraska?

Deion Sanders is 2-0 after Colorado's blowout win over Nebraska. Colorado was once again led by quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way player, Travis Hunter.

Video Transcript

JASON FITZ: The Buffaloes' bandwagon's 'bout to blow up. Coach Prime and Colorado get a massive blow out win over Nebraska. Now, I'm pretty sure the Cornhuskers are going to put out a want add trying to find a quarterback because Jeff Sims was dreadful in this game-- not only turning the ball over but going full Kadarius Toney when it comes to just-- I don't know-- catching the snap. And in the meantime, Shedeur Sanders keeps doing this thing where all of a sudden NFL fans are going to be looking to, suck for Shedeur, just to bring him in to save their franchise. And oh, Travis Hunter? Yep, still playing on both sides of the ball and still doing it at a huge level. Colorado goes to 2 and 0 in the process. They remind us that they are not going anywhere in the national conversation.