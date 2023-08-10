Could success of Patriots this season determine Belichick's future?
USA TODAY Sports' Safid Deen discusses the likelyhood that Bill Belichick will hang it up after this season and whether the success of the team will determine that.
USA TODAY Sports' Safid Deen discusses the likelyhood that Bill Belichick will hang it up after this season and whether the success of the team will determine that.
The Vikings had a shocking record in close games last season.
Behold: every fantasy relevant player from every NFL team, all in one place!
NBA opening night will reportedly feature a ton of star power.
For the first time, the NFL+ premium subscription now includes NFL RedZone and NFL Network.
Vicente Luque said he's confident the changes he's made in his camp will lead to victory Saturday when he faces Rafael dos Anjos in the main event of UFC Vegas 78 at Apex in Las Vegas.
Our fantasy football draft kit is now live for the 2023 season — your one-stop shop to draft a winning team!
The Texans' future will be led by their new coach, QB and pass rusher.
The 49ers drafted Trey Lance two years after Jimmy Garoppolo took the team to the Super Bowl.
The college football offseason has been dominated by conference realignment, but we’re only 16 days away from actual action on the field.
With a season win total at 6.5, the Texans are certainly expected to struggle again this year. Here's a bet to make with that under consideration.
Taxi Fountas allegedly directed a racial slur toward teammate Nigel Robertha during a match last month.
After highlighting players who'll likely surpass their Yahoo Fantasy projections for 2023, Antonio Losada looks at those who could fall short.
Dalton Del Don reveals his top takeaways from a recent 12-team PPR mock draft, including how injuries and holdouts are affecting picks.
Just over a year after she had surgery to repair a torn ACL, Paige Bueckers is back.
Chelsea reportedly triggered the relegation release clause in Adams' contract after Leeds dropped to the second league.
Betting the NFL preseason can be an adventure.
The Mountain West has had a different champion in each of the past four seasons. Could there be a fifth champion in five seasons?
The Cubs have been on a roll since late July and, after some aggressive moves at the trade deadline, they've fought their way into playoff contention.
Payton's explosive criticism of the previous regime raised eyebrows in his coaching fraternity and earned Payton the nickname “Sean Payton-heimer” from one of his contemporaries.
League administrators have spent the last several days seriously examining the possibility of adding Pac-12 schools Stanford and Cal, as well as SMU of the AAC.