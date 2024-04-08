Who could succeed John Calipari in Lexington? Here are odds for Kentucky basketball job

With Kentucky basketball's John Calipari era reportedly coming to an end after 15 seasons, who could be the Wildcats' next coach?

Adam Thompson, an oddsmaker for bookies.com, has developed hypothetical odds to try to answer that question.

Calipari, who went 410-123, won a national championship, made four Final Four appearances, seven Elite Eights and reached eight Sweet 16s during his tenure in Lexington, will reportedly be Arkansas' next head coach.

Kentucky basketball coaching odds

Nate Oats, Alabama | +350 (22.2%)

Scott Drew, Baylor | +450 (18.2%)

Bruce Pearl, Auburn | +600 (14.3%)

Billy Donovan, Chicago Bulls | +625 (13.8%)

Dan Hurley, Connecticut | +650 (13.3%)

TJ Otzelberger, Iowa State | +800 (11.1%)

Rick Pitino, St. John's | +1100 (8.3%)

Jay Wright, formerly Villanova | +1200 (7.7%)

Mark Pope, BYU | +1200 (7.7%)

The Field | +1500 (6.3%)

