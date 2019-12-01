Could Stephon Gilmore emerge as an MVP candidate?

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson currently leads the way among all MVP candidates, with Seaawks quarterback Russell Wilson the closest behind him. As the Patriots keep piling up wins, working their way toward yet another No. 1 seed, there’s a potential New England MVP candidate not named Tom Brady.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore has emerged as the best defensive back in the league, and possibly the best defensive player. Possibly the best player overall.

It won’t be easy; only two defensive players have ever won the league MVP award — Alan Page in 1971 and Lawrence Taylor in 1986. And it will be very hard to overcome Jackson and Wilson, given the type of season both are having.

But Gilmore has a chance to make his case over the next two weeks. If he shuts down Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins the way Gilmore shut down Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper last week, and if Gilmore follows it next Sunday by shutting down Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, more and more people will be taking notice.

And if the Patriots keep winning and winning and winning, someone from that historic defense will merit consideration. Gilmore has become the most obvious choice.