Could Steelers WR Diontae Johnson be next on the trade block?

Over the course of the last couple of weeks, the Pittsburgh Steelers have seen a growing amount of concern with talented wide receiver Diontae Johnson. It is eerily similar to the seeds of discontent sewn by Antonio Brown several years ago. It makes you wonder if after giving Johnson that big contract just a year ago, could he be a trade option for the Steelers in the offseason.

The Steelers put up with Antonio Brown’s shenanigans longer than they should have because he’s a generational talent. Johnson is not that. His production hasn’t outweighed his antics, which date back to last year when he fought with then-starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

Despite the fact that Johnson came out this week and apologized for his giving up on a crucial play last week, it is hard to accept his comments until we see what happens this week against the Arizona Cardinals.

Here’s what Johnson said about addressing the incident with his teammates.

“I addressed the situation with my teammates,” Johnson said Wednesday. “They know how I feel and how I feel about the situation. I’m not perfect. All I can do is move forward and just keep playing football.”

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire